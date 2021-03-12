Home | News | General | I saw in a vision that Davido will be shot – Prophet reveals in a viral video
‘Yahoo yahoo’ lecturer convicted over romance scam in Ilorin
List: Meet 19 female lawmakers out of 469 members of ninth National Assembly

I saw in a vision that Davido will be shot – Prophet reveals in a viral video



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 39 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has prophesied that only effective prayers can prevent the spirit of death that lo...


Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has prophesied that only effective prayers can prevent the spirit of death that looms around Nigerian singer, Davido.


In a viral video which he shared on March 12, 2021, the Prophet revealed that there is a deadly plot against the Nigerian musician in the spiritual realm.

According to the Osei Kofi, he saw in a vision that Davido would be shot dead at a night club, pub or evening event.

 

He said in part:

“I saw in the vision that Davido will be shot in a meeting at an event that took place at night. They rushed him to the hospital and pronounced him dead. Let us pray to avoid the spirit of death. Every attack against him must be destroyed.

 

”That young man is the target of the enemy. We pray for vigilance for him and pray that the Lord will give him sobriety and vigilance.

 

“Let us pray for Nigeria too. I saw Nigeria on fire. I saw chaos and confusion there”

 

See video below;

— Ghanaian Preacher Calls For Urgent Prayers For Singer Davido And Nigeria.

Ghanaian Prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has predicted that only effective prayers can avert the "spirit of death" hovering around, popular Nigerian musician Davido. pic.twitter.com/fRvV5yX6Et

— VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) March 13, 2021

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 170