I saw in a vision that Davido will be shot – Prophet reveals in a viral video

Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has prophesied that only effective prayers can prevent the spirit of death that looms around Nigerian singer, Davido.





In a viral video which he shared on March 12, 2021, the Prophet revealed that there is a deadly plot against the Nigerian musician in the spiritual realm.

According to the Osei Kofi, he saw in a vision that Davido would be shot dead at a night club, pub or evening event.

He said in part:

“I saw in the vision that Davido will be shot in a meeting at an event that took place at night. They rushed him to the hospital and pronounced him dead. Let us pray to avoid the spirit of death. Every attack against him must be destroyed.

”That young man is the target of the enemy. We pray for vigilance for him and pray that the Lord will give him sobriety and vigilance.

“Let us pray for Nigeria too. I saw Nigeria on fire. I saw chaos and confusion there”

See video below;

— Ghanaian Preacher Calls For Urgent Prayers For Singer Davido And Nigeria. Ghanaian Prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has predicted that only effective prayers can avert the "spirit of death" hovering around, popular Nigerian musician Davido. pic.twitter.com/fRvV5yX6Et — VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) March 13, 2021

