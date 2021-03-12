I saw in a vision that Davido will be shot – Prophet reveals in a viral video
- 6 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has prophesied that only effective prayers can prevent the spirit of death that lo...
Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has
prophesied that only effective prayers can prevent the spirit of death that
looms around Nigerian singer, Davido.
In a viral video which he shared on March 12, 2021, the Prophet revealed that there is a deadly plot against the Nigerian musician in the spiritual realm.
According to the Osei Kofi, he saw in a vision that Davido
would be shot dead at a night club, pub or evening event.
He said in part:
“I saw in the vision that Davido will be shot in a meeting
at an event that took place at night. They rushed him to the hospital and
pronounced him dead. Let us pray to avoid the spirit of death. Every attack
against him must be destroyed.
”That young man is the target of the enemy. We pray for
vigilance for him and pray that the Lord will give him sobriety and vigilance.
“Let us pray for Nigeria too. I saw Nigeria on fire. I saw
chaos and confusion there”
See video below;
— Ghanaian Preacher Calls For Urgent Prayers For Singer Davido And Nigeria.
Ghanaian Prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has predicted that only effective prayers can avert the "spirit of death" hovering around, popular Nigerian musician Davido. pic.twitter.com/fRvV5yX6Et— VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) March 13, 2021
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles