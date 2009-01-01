Home | News | General | Ex-Brazilian striker who won Copa America goes broke, sells £1.2m mansion to live in £10k-a-month hotel

- Adriano has said goodbye to his £1.2million luxury mansion to live in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro

- The 39-year-old bowed out of the game early in his career but helped Inter Milan win four Serie A titles

- The skillful striker also won teh 2004 Copa America title with Brazil and featured in the 2006 World Cup

Brazilian legend Adriano has sold his £1.2million luxury mansion to stay in a £10,000 per month in a hotel in the country's capital, Daily Star.

The 39-year-old finally said goodbye to his luxury home and opted to live in the presidential suite of the Grand Hyatt Hotel

It is understood that the former Inter Milan star is paying £10,000 per month to stay at the luxurious Rio de Janeiro hotel.

Adriano goes broke, sells his £1.2m mansion to live in £10k-a-month hotel.

Source: Getty Images

Reports in Brazil claim that Adriano left everything behind to the new owners apart from sentimental items including his medals he won at all levels of the game.

The 2004 Copa America with Brazil has a pad which includes a swimming pool and is living the luxurious full board life.

The ex-Brazilian international shares photos of himself with family and friends cooling off in their new found home on social media

Adriano last played the round leather game in 2016 and helped Inter win four Serie A titles with two Coppa Italia trophies during his spell with the Milan-based club.

However, Adriano never lived up to his potential following strings of injury problems and the death of his father who he took as a role model.

He admitted he could only sleep if he drank alcohol back in 2017 during his career while his love for partying was also strong.

Source: Legit Nigeria

