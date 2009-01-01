Home | News | General | Shehu Sani shares update on abducted Kaduna students hours after kidnappers demand

- Shehu Sani has spoken about the recent abduction of students in Kaduna state

- According to the human rights activist, none of the kidnapped children have been freed

- The former senator had noted that kidnapping is now a promising business venture in the north

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central district, has shared an update concerning the abduction of students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna state.

The outspoken social commentator on Saturday, March 13, maintained that at the moment none of the children kidnapped have either been released or freed.

While urging Nigerians to keep the students in their prayers, the human rights activist called on other schools to take precautions.

Sani's statement is coming hours after the bandits who abducted 39 students demanded N500 million for their release.

The kidnappers released three videos using the Facebook accounts of the abducted students.

In the video, the students were seen in what appeared to be a forest area students surrounded by gunmen in military uniform.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kaduna state government confirmed that no fewer than 39 students are still missing after a group of armed bandits stormed their school in the northern state on Friday, March 12.

The state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, revealed this information in a statement on Friday night.

According to Aruwan, 39 students, both male and female, of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka are yet to return home or to the school.

In a related development, an attempt to abduct students of Turkish International Secondary School, Rigachikun, Kaduna, has been foiled by troops of 1 Division in the state, the Nigerian Army confirmed.

Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, director of army public relations made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, March 12.

According to Yerima, the school was protected by troops when bandits headed to the Federal School of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi LGA of the state.

