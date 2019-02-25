Home | News | General | PDP suffers another huge loss as prominent southwest party chieftain defects to APC

- The opposition PDP has lost one of its key members, Engr Adeola Sosanwo, to the ruling APC in Ogun state

- Sosanwo was the PDP's senatorial candidate for Ogun East in the 2019 general elections

- The former PDP chieftain has also given a crucial reason why he decided to pitch his tent with the ruling party

Engr Adeola Sosanwo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Nation, Sosanwo who was the PDP's senatorial candidate for Ogun East in 2019 said he decided to join the ruling APC so as to work with Governor Dapo Abiodun in moving Ogun state further on the path of progress.

Legit.ng gathers that the former PDP chieftain has picked up his APC registration card at Ward 3, Sagamu.

APC supporter waves a party flag while celebrating initial results released by INEC in Kano, on February 25, 2019, two days after the general elections. Photo credit: Luis TATO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

His words:

“I have always been an APC person but was hijacked by the PDP due to the fact that I wasn’t getting due recognition under the immediate past government of Gov Ibikunle Amosun.

“I have however decided to be back to the APC to support our good brother, the governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun in his determination to leave the state far better than he met it."

In a related development, some APC leaders have held talks with a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

The party disclosed that Bankole met on Friday, March 12, with APC chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni in Abuja in the company of Jigawa Governor Abubakar Bagudu.

According to a spokesperson for the party, Mamman Mohammed, the APC leaders discussed the possibility of the former speaker joining the APC.

Similarly, Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, has alleged that the APC is plotting to lure his principal to the party.

Adisa claimed the leaders of the ruling party were aware that they could not raise any candidate that can match Makinde and that is the reason they want to lure him by all means.

However, Adisa, who made this known in a statement on Monday, March 8, said that the plot to lure Makinde to the party did not come as a surprise, claiming that the APC was fascinated by the governor’s achievements despite the challenges present.

Nurudeen Lawal is a Legit.ng journalist passionate about fact-checking/verification journalism. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature-in-English from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. As Politics Editor, Nurudeen mostly writes on Nigeria’s political and socio-economic developments. He has attended different workshops, conferences and training on fact-checking and digital reporting, among others. Learn more about him on Twitter, @Nurudeen Lawal_

Source: Legit

