Home | News | General | BBNaija’s Erica gifted stocks from Amazon, Tesla, Disney and more worth N3.8m on 27th birthday

- BBNaija 2020 star, Erica Nlewedim, recently clocked 27 and she received very impressive gifts from her fans

- The celebrant’s fans bought her stocks worth $10,000 (N3.8m) from Amazon, Tesla, Disney, and United Airlines

- She was also gifted a brand new tricycle and an all-expense paid trip to Kenya

BBNaija 2020 star, Erica Nlewedim has no doubt been celebrated on her 27th birthday in ways that surpassed her imagination and would most likely be looking forward to her birthdays from now on.

On March 13, 2021, the pretty reality show star turned a new age and her fans went above and beyond to prove their love to her.

In previous years, Nigerians have seen fans of BBNaija housemates gives them VIP treatment on their birthdays but Erica’s fans seemed to surpass most people’s imaginations with the things they gifted her.

BBNaija Erica's fans gifted her stocks from Amazon, Tesla, Disney and more on her 27th birthday. Photos: "ericanlewedim

Some of her fans who identified themselves as the Elite League bought her stocks from companies like Amazon, Disney, United Airlines and Tesla and they are worth $10,000 (N3,810,000)

According to reports, she was initially pranked that her gift was a tricycle but she was so happy with it till they presented her with the real gift, the stock certificate.

Not stopping there, some of her other fans also gifted her an all-expense paid trip to Kenya and more.

The news of the gifts Erica received on her birthday spread on social media like a wild fire and a great number of people reacted to it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Eki wrote:

Laila tweeted:

Rhoda said her fans are not basic:

Chief had this to say:

Zaipha listed all she was gifted:

Pamzyyy wrote:

It appears Erica’s fans have impressed many Nigerians.

In other related news Legit.ng earlier reported that Erica's fans gave out scholarships worth N10 million to mark her 27th birthday.

The money is to be given out in the form of scholarships to sponsor JSS 1 to SS3. Also, their WAEC and NECO exams will be sorted.

In reaction to the good gesture, Erica prayed that God will reward the kindness of everyone who contributed to making the blessing a reality.

---

