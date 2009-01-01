Home | News | General | African star becomes first Premier League player not take a knee before kick-off

- Wilfred Zaha has stunned the entire Premier League following his refusal to take a knee

- The Ivorian international had earlier stated that some black players still receive abuses

- Just before their Premier League game vs West Brom, the Crystal Palace winger stood while others knelt

There was drama in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, March 13, as Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha refused to take a knee.

Premier League players continued to show their support for the ongoing global anti-racism movement this season, with players taking a knee in all top-flight fixtures.

But in February, Zaha lamented that it is degrading for players to continue to take a knee before every football game.

The Ivorian who has suffered racial abuses had called for education and change after he was severally targeted on social media.

Following their kick-off against West Bromwich Albion, the former Manchester United man stood as those around him took the knee.

And right before the game, the 28-year-old released a statement explaining why he will not take the knee before kick off.

"My decision to stand at kick-off been public knowledge for couple of weeks now.

"There is no right or wrong but I feel kneeling just became a part of pre-match routine and at the moment, it doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand. Some of us still continue to receive abuse.

"I know there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes at the Premier League and other authorities to make change, and I fully respect that, and everyone involved. I also fully respect my teammates and players at other clubs who continue to take the knee.

"As a society, I feel we should be encouraging better education in schools...and social media companies should be taking stronger action against people who abuse others - not just footballers - online. I now want to focus on football and enjoy playing.

"I will continue to stand tall."

Wilfred Zaha refuses to take a knee. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that four players from the Russian side Krasnodar refused to take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement before kick-off vs Chelsea in the Europa League.

All members of Blues squad knelt down, but the majority of players from the club were not interested in the gesture.

Also, Marseille vs Man City Champions League tie last year also experienced some confusing scenes as the Ligue 1 club refused to kneel in respect of the Black Lives Matter movement.

