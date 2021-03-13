Home | News | General | Road to hell: Tanker drivers dare Sanwo-Olu, take over Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
Road to hell: Tanker drivers dare Sanwo-Olu, take over Apapa-Oshodi Expressway



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 23 minutes ago
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has, weeks ago, threatened to name cabals frustrating the ease of traffic along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, while he is at it, tanker drivers have taken over reigns of the road as a 5-minute journey takes over five hours to complete.

Recent photographs and videos showed that despite the introduction of e-ticketing for the drivers, nothing seems to have changed.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
