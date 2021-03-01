VIDEO: Kaduna kidnapped victims plead for help amidst bandits’ torture
- 2 hours 31 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Ibrahim HassanWuyo
Kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Kaduna, have appealed to the Government not to use force to rescue them as their captors warned that such moves would lead to the killing of all the students.
Benson Emmanuel, one of the students who spoke in this video on Saturday, said that they were surrounded by the gunmen who threatened that none of them would leave alive once the security agents attempt to rescue them by force.
Vanguard News Nigeria
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles