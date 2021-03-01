Home | News | General | VIDEO: Kaduna kidnapped victims plead for help amidst bandits’ torture
Don't use force to rescue us, kidnapped forestry college students plead with govt

VIDEO: Kaduna kidnapped victims plead for help amidst bandits' torture



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 31 minutes ago
Don't use force to rescue us, kidnapped forestry college students plead with Govt

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Kaduna, have appealed to the Government not to use force to rescue them as their captors warned that such moves would lead to the killing of all the students.

Benson Emmanuel, one of the students who spoke in this video on Saturday, said that they were surrounded by the gunmen who threatened that none of them would leave alive once the security agents attempt to rescue them by force.

Vanguard News Nigeria

