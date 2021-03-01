Home | News | General | Videos, Photos: Truck drivers takeover Apapa-Oshodi Express road from Gov Sanwo-Olu
Don’t use force to rescue us, kidnapped forestry college students plead with govt
I’ll not grant amnesty nor negotiate with bandits, armed men perpetrating killings/criminality in Benue – Ortom

Videos, Photos: Truck drivers takeover Apapa-Oshodi Express road from Gov Sanwo-Olu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

By Olubunmi Azeez

Container and Truck drivers have taken over the Apapa Oshodi-Express road, as the e-call up system, an initiative of the Lagos state government, seems to have failed to address the lingering heavy traffic situation that as continued to cripple economic and social activities of the area.

alt

alt

alt

alt

alt

alt

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 170