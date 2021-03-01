Home | News | General | Videos, Photos: Truck drivers takeover Apapa-Oshodi Express road from Gov Sanwo-Olu
Videos, Photos: Truck drivers takeover Apapa-Oshodi Express road from Gov Sanwo-Olu
By Olubunmi Azeez
Container and Truck drivers have taken over the Apapa Oshodi-Express road, as the e-call up system, an initiative of the Lagos state government, seems to have failed to address the lingering heavy traffic situation that as continued to cripple economic and social activities of the area.
