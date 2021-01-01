Home | News | General | Osun 2022: PDP group seeks Secondus resignation over alleged adoption of Adeleke

National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus to quit is the position for allegedly fanning disunity within the party.

The group under the aegis of Osun PDP Legacy Group in a statement issued by its convener, Funso Babatunde alleged that Secondus claimed to have ceded the party 2022 governorship ticket in the state to Senator Ademola Adeleke amounted to deepening the factional crisis in the party.

It added that Secondus, who was represented at an event at the state party secretariat ought to have to make effort to unite the party then take action capable of fictionalising the party further.

The stance of the national chairman of the PDP is unbecoming of a charismatic leader and another affront against Dr Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation committee of the party.

We, therefore, call on the chairman of the party to resign immediately for making inflammatory statements and warned him to desist from divisive comments that could disintegrate the party further.

However, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary Prince Diran Odeyemi, who stand-in for the chairman at the even said his statement was taken out of context, adding that Secondus never ceded the party’s ticket to Adeleke.

“As a party, PDP is offering Senator Ademola Adeleke the opportunity, having done well on the ballot the last time and he has the right to accept or decline. Till now, no one else, including Ogunbiyi that contested primary with him the last time has not shown interest. It is only Adeleke that we are looking at.

But having said that, we are not closing our door against others that are interested in vying for the PDP ticket. Anyone that is interested can join the race”, Odeyemi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

