Home | News | General | “I Think They Are Ready to Pay Attention” – Kiddwaya Says as He Poses in Rolls Royce (Photos below)
FG disburses N76.8 million to rural women in Borno
Mami Water Please Come and Give Me Soup, Yahoo Do Dey Hard- Suspect Yahoo Boy Cry Out in the River (Video below)

“I Think They Are Ready to Pay Attention” – Kiddwaya Says as He Poses in Rolls Royce (Photos below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 10 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Former BBNaija housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya , flaunts a black luxury Rolls Royce car as he affirms having the public’s attention on himself.


The reality star whose love interest, Erica Nlewedim is celebrating her 27th birthday took to Instagram to show off how incredible he looks in the luxury whip.

Sharing photos in the Rolls Royce car worth millions of naira, Kiddwaya wrote;

“I never needed them to listen. I never needed them to understand. I only needed their eyes on me. I think they ready to pay attention now. It’s Go time. ”

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 170