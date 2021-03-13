Home | News | General | “I Think They Are Ready to Pay Attention” – Kiddwaya Says as He Poses in Rolls Royce (Photos below)

Former BBNaija housemate, Terseer Kiddwaya , flaunts a black luxury Rolls Royce car as he affirms having the public’s attention on himself.

The reality star whose love interest, Erica Nlewedim is celebrating her 27th birthday took to Instagram to show off how incredible he looks in the luxury whip.

Sharing photos in the Rolls Royce car worth millions of naira, Kiddwaya wrote;

“I never needed them to listen. I never needed them to understand. I only needed their eyes on me. I think they ready to pay attention now. It’s Go time. ”

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General