Home | News | General | Mami Water Please Come and Give Me Soup, Yahoo Do Dey Hard- Suspect Yahoo Boy Cry Out in the River (Video below)

As they say, wonders shall never end. It is no longer uncommon to see young boys who often do bizarre things. These boys are often seen in public doing illegal things. Have you ever come across a young boy begging water spirit before?. Have you ever come across a young man who does charms before?. Here is a practical example for you to see and possibly learn.Presently, a video is making waves on social media. This video shows an alleged yahoo boy begging Mami water ( Water spirit) to give him black soap. The young man was heard telling the water spirit that all his friends have refused to help him out. He was heard saying, “Mami water give me soap, please give me soap, ” he said in a loud voice. This soap is usually used by yahoo boys to tie their clients down. It is an evil soap.

This video has caused a stir as many Nigerians are reacting to it. The majority thinks that this is wrong. They argued that the said young man is desperate to make money quickly. They however begged other young boys not to emulate him.

There are a few others who think differently. This group of persons opined that the young man is desperate to make money quickly. They however advised him to have a rethink.

