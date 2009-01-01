Gunmen kill retired DIG’s wife in Benue
- 4 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Eunice, wife of Ibe Aghanya, a retired deputy
inspector-general of police, has been killed by unknown gunmen in Benue state.
Aghanya served as commissioner of police in Benue, and later
became DIG in charge of zone 2.
The Benue police command confirmed that the assassination
occurred on Saturday afternoon.
According to NAN, Catherine Anene, Benue police public relations officer, said the victim was killed at her Makurdi residence, behind Kismet Hotel.
Anene added that investigations into the incident is
ongoing.
The deceased is said to be the owner of Euniland Bread,
located in Makurdi.
Back in 2008, gunmen had reportedly attacked Aghanya’s
residence in Benue — at the time, he was commissioner of police in Kogi state.
He also served as commissioner of police in Ekiti state.
Aghanya’s wife’s death comes less than two weeks after
gunmen killed Terkula, brother to Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, during
the attack which occurred on March 2.
Ortom’s aide, Solomon, was also killed by the gunmen when
they were attacked at Terkula’s hometown in Anyiin LGA of Benue.
“At about 1930hrs, information was received that while Dr
Terkura Suswam and his aide, Mr Solomon, sat opposite his house at Elohim
Plaza, Anyiin to supervise repairs at the said plaza, yet-to-be-identified
gunmen, who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle, attacked and shot him and his
aide,” Anene had said in a statement.
