'Precious Chikwendu is an ingrate, liar' — Fani-Kayode's third wife defends him amid abuse claims

Regina-Hanson Amonoo, the third wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, has defended the former minister of aviation over allegations of abuse levelled against him by Precious Chikwendu.





Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu, his fourth and estranged wife, have continued to make the headlines since their marriage of seven years collapsed last year with the pair currently in a heated tussle for the custody of their four children.

Chikwendu, a former beauty queen, had earlier filed a court affidavit wherein she bared lurid details of how the ex-minister allegedly abused her on numerous occasions while they were still together.

Fani-Kayode had, however, fired back in a statement. He had also dismissed Chikwendu’s allegations and described her as “a pathological liar and a slanderer.”

Speaking in defense of the ex-minister, Regina asked the public to disregard Chikwendu’s abuse claims, describing her as “a big liar and wretched ingrate.”

In a statement on Saturday, the Ghanaian also said it was unfortunate that the mother of four would make such allegations against the former minister despite the fact that he helped her in several ways.

According to Regina, Chikwendu and her family were “like hungry refugees”, who “had nothing but rubber slippers” and were desperate for help when the former minister met her.

She claimed Fani-Kayode set up many businesses for Chikwendu but they all failed due to her inability to manage them.

Regina also dismissed claims that the ex-minister had mental issues, alleging that Chikwendu was the one who was locked up at “mental hospital” for one month for attempting to kill him and their children.

“Precious, you are just a sick woman and a big liar. I know you collected over half a million USD dollars from Femi within the first few months of meeting him for a fake investment. We have witnesses to prove it and remember that you even asked me to thank him for it. I also know he set you up in one business or the other four times in 7 years and got you offices etc. but you squandered it all,” the statement read.

“You say he has mental issues meanwhile you were the one that was locked up in a mental hospital for one month after trying to kill him and his children. You stayed in the home of a man with mental problems for six years and allowed your mother, aunty, two brothers and sisters to stay there too?”

She claimed Chikwendu once admitted to her that she was naked in a hotel room with another man on the night the former minister allegedly caught her.

Regina, also known as Gina Hall, also alleged that Chikwendu once pulled a knife to stab the former minister and her children before other family members called the police to stop her.

The Ghanaian said if Fani-Kayode was indeed violent as claimed by Chikwendu, he would have injured her on the night he allegedly caught her naked in the hotel.

She also claimed Chikwendu’s “constant threats to kill the children is why Femi is afraid to leave them” with her.





Fani-Kayode has been married four times. He had tied the knot with Saratu Attah in 1987. The duo, however, split three years later.

In 1991, the ex-minister married Yemisi Adeniji but they were separated by 1995.

His third marriage was to Gina Hall in 1997 after which he tied the knot with Precious Chikwendu in 2014.

