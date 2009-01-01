EPL: Why I’m usually emotional, attack people during matches – Thomas Tuchel
- 5 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel,has explained why he is usually very emotional during matches. During matches between his side and other...
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel,has explained why he is usually
very emotional during matches.
During matches between his side and other teams, the German
would aways be seen either barking out tactical instructions or dramatically
lamenting missed opportunities.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss revealed that he has
actually changed and become more relaxed than what he used to be before.
“Ten years ago it was double or triple [what it is now]. I
was totally sucked into the match, I was sweating all over, I was attacking the
fourth officials all the time, I was attacking the referee, everybody on the
bench. Nobody was safe!
“I have calmed down a lot. It was necessary because it’s not
always best to express all your feelings on the sideline and give an instant
view into what you are feeling
“Sometimes it’s easier to stay calm, sometimes you get
attached more,” added Tuchel.
“In the end that is me in game mode. I want to push the
players to their maximum and see them perform how they do in training.
Sometimes you will see me on the sidelines sitting and reflecting and talking
to my assistant coaches.
“I’m a pretty emotional guy and when the game is on I feel
like a part of it. I am still developing. It’s not about me and how I feel.
It’s about what helps the players. This is what I demand from myself, that I do
the best for my players.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles