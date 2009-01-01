Home | News | General | EPL: Why I’m usually emotional, attack people during matches – Thomas Tuchel
EPL: Why I’m usually emotional, attack people during matches – Thomas Tuchel



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel,has explained why he is usually very emotional during matches.

 

During matches between his side and other teams, the German would aways be seen either barking out tactical instructions or dramatically lamenting missed opportunities.

 

The former Borussia Dortmund boss revealed that he has actually changed and become more relaxed than what he used to be before.

 

“Ten years ago it was double or triple [what it is now]. I was totally sucked into the match, I was sweating all over, I was attacking the fourth officials all the time, I was attacking the referee, everybody on the bench. Nobody was safe!

 

“I have calmed down a lot. It was necessary because it’s not always best to express all your feelings on the sideline and give an instant view into what you are feeling

 

“Sometimes it’s easier to stay calm, sometimes you get attached more,” added Tuchel.

 

“In the end that is me in game mode. I want to push the players to their maximum and see them perform how they do in training. Sometimes you will see me on the sidelines sitting and reflecting and talking to my assistant coaches.

 

“I’m a pretty emotional guy and when the game is on I feel like a part of it. I am still developing. It’s not about me and how I feel. It’s about what helps the players. This is what I demand from myself, that I do the best for my players.”

