Kaduna abduction: Buhari reacts to rescue of 180 students, warns terrorists
- 5 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday issued a stern
warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the
country will not allow the destruction of the school system.
Buhari gave the warning while commending efforts of the
Kaduna State Government and early response of the military, which led to the
rescue of 180 students including eight staff members.
In a statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari
urged that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their
families.
The President also commended efforts and contributions of
local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a
country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.
“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs
good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to
this challenge of the moment,” he added.
President Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of this
incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.
