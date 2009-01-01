Home | News | General | Man City move closer to Premier League title following convincing win over Fulham

- Fulham vs Man City ended 3-0 in favour of the league leaders at Craven Cottagers

- There were different scorers in the match including John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero

- City restore their 15-point lead at the top of the table with nine matches left to play

Manchester City consolidated their lead at the top of the Premier League table following a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Fulham.

The league leaders got their goals through John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero to stretch their lead at the top back to 15 points.

It was a frustrating first-half for Pep Guardiola's side as several chances on goal did not pose any real threat to Fulham shot-stopper Alphonse Areola.

Man City beat Fulham 3-0 as they move closer to winning Premier League title. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The second was a different ball game as in-form Stones nudged home his fourth league goal of the season from a Joao Cancelo's cross to make it 1-0 two minutes after the restart.

Jesus then doubled the advantage in the 56th minute to put the Citizens' on the driver's seat at Craven Cottage.

City's top goalscorer Aguero then ended his longest run without a goal for his club from a penalty that sealed a 3-0 win for the Manchester club.

Guardiola's restored their 15-point gap at the top of the table with nine games left to play in the English topflight division.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Man City striker Sergio Aguero will be happy to join Spanish giants Barcelona with a pay cut, according to reports, The Sun.

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in signing the Argentine whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is destined to leave the Etihad unless fully shakes off doubts over his fitness and sharpness.

And it is understood that City's record goal scorer would accept lower wages begin life at Nou Camp.

