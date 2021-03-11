Home | News | General | List of 5 surprising items Nigeria exported in 2020 and countries they were sold to

Nigeria is largely an import-dependent country. It's most popular export is crude oil, alongside a few other agricultural products such as cocoa and cashew.

However, the latest Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics (for the second quarter of 2020) published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated Nigeria surprisingly exported some manufactured and technological items too.

Below is the list of the exported technological items

1. Helicopters

The report indicates that helicopters of an Unladen weight exceeding 2000kg valued at N10.5 billion were exported to Ghana.

2. Floating or submersible drilling platform

This was exported to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea in values worth N76.73 billion and N10.2 billion respectively, according to the NBS data.

3. Dredgers

Dredgers worth N7.2 billion were also exported to Indonesia.

4. Other self-propelled machinery

The NBS report also stated that self-propelled machinery worth N6.4 billion was exported to Ivory Coast.

5. Other floating structures

According to the NBS report, other floating structures such as rafts, tanks, coffer-dams,landing stages, buoys and beacons worth N4.6 billion were also exported to Ivory Coast.

Nigeria can be a trillion-dollar economy with little work, says Flutterwave co-founder

