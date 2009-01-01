Home | News | General | Chelsea star's father reveals how his son reacted when club signed Ziyech, Havertz

- Tony Mount, father of Chelsea star Mason revealed his son's reaction to Chelsea's big summer signing

- The 22-year-old has kept his place in the squad despite the arrival of Hakim Ziyecha and Kai Havertz

- Mount has scored five goals and provided three assists for Chelsea in all competitions this season

Mason Mount's father Tony revealed that his son geared up for the challenge when he heard Chelsea were on the verge of signing Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Mirror.

The duo arrived for a big summer money move from Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen respectively but the 22-year-old has continued to maintain his starting position in the team.

The Englishman had his breakthrough season under Frank Lampard and earned him a call-up to the England national team.

Mason Mount's father Tony reveals his son's reaction when club signed Ziyech, Havertz. Photo by Mike Hewitt and Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Mount also maintained his position since the arrival of German gaffer Thomas Tuchel and he has been the Blues best player so far this season.

His father Tony reinstated that his son Mason was ready for the challenge as he told talkSPORT:

“They won’t take my place, I’ll raise my game.

“He saw the players coming in as a massive challenge.

“Mason’s attitude was brilliant. He thought Chelsea were bringing quality into the club and he’s desperate to win things.

“He didn’t look at that as anything other than good for the club, good for the team, and a challenge for him.

“I remember talking to him about it and he said, ‘They won’t take my place, I’ll raise my game.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea were forced to a 0-0 scoreline at Elland Road by newly-promoted Leeds United in a week 29 Premier League match.

The match showed a few flashes of promises but none of the teams could get the ball into the back of the net.

Leeds had a goal disallowed in the early stages of the first-half after Patrick Bamford was caught in an offside position before Tyler Roberts finished off his low cross.

