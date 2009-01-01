Home | News | General | Robert Lewandowski equals 2nd all-time record Bundesliga record following goal against Werder Bremen

- Robert Lewandowski grabbed a goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Werder Bremen

- The 32-year-old striker has taken his Bundesliga goal tally to 268 becoming the second all-time scorer

- Gerd Muller remains the German Bundesliga all-time scorer with a staggering 365 goals

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored his side's third goal in their 3-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga in Saturday, March 13.

Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry had scored the first two goals for the reigning champions before Lewandowski added the icing on the cake in the 67th minute to make it 3-0.

Although Bremen pulled one back just four minutes before the end of the encounter, it proved to be a mere consolation as the visitors ran away with all three points.

Lewandowski’s goal in the encounter means he now has his 268th Bundesliga career goal to tie with the second all-time scorer Klaus Fischer, only behind the legendary Gerd Muller’s 365.

Read also Embattled Barca captain Leo Messi not among top 3 candidates for 2021 Ballon d'Or

The Poland sharpshooter took his tally to 32 in 2020-21 with the third goal the encounter, which keeps them at the top of the pile in the German top flight.

After the game, he wrote:

"I am proud to reach a number of 268 goals in the Bundesliga like legendary Klaus Fischer. I always want my goals to help us win new titles with Bayern Munich."

Meanwhile, multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have failed to make the top 3 candidates shortlisted for the prestigious award for 2021.

Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the three frontrunners for the prestigious prize year.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the awards for more than a decade with the duo splitting between themselves 11 awards as the Argentine won it six times while his Portuguese counterpart has scooped it five times.

Read also Harry Kane scores twice as Tottenham Hotspur beat tough Europa League opposition at White Hart Lane

This year’s award will be the first edition since 2006 that neither Messi nor Ronaldo are among the top 3 candidates.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 268 Bundesliga goals. Photo: Sebastian Widmann

Source: Getty Images

Although Barca are out of the Champions League, the 33-year-old can still win Copa del Rey and La Liga. Besides, Messi's chances to win the award would undoubtedly increase if he manages to win the Copa America with Argentina this summer

However, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Jay Jay Okocha has had his say about the better striker between Bayern Munch striker Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Okocha who currently works as a Bundesliga ambassador also had spells with clubs in Germany during his glorious career.

The former Super Eagles captain made name for himself during his stint with Borussia Neunkirchen from 1990 to 1992 and Eintracht Frankfurt from 1992 to 1996.

Babajide is a digital publishing expert, an avid sports content thinker, researcher and writer. He is a graduate of Guidance and Counselling, having bagged his B.SC (ED) from the Ekiti State University. He can be reached on Twitter @JideOrevba

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General