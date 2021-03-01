Home | News | General | PHOTOS: Burial of Late magnate Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs
Matriarch of Rewane family ,Chief Florence Rewane passes on at 90
Troops kill bandits in Chikun local govt area

PHOTOS: Burial of Late magnate Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 57 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
alt
L-R Am Desmond Akanwor, Rivers State PDP Chairman; Hon Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to Rivers State Government and Sir Celestine Omehia, Former Rivers State Governor. During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
alt
Ifie Sekibo, MD Heritage Bank; Chief Obinna Anaba, Okpongedenge Isingwa and Chief Timi Alaibe, Former NDDC MD During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
alt
Soki Graham-Douglas and Chief Timipriye Silver, Hon Minister of State for Petroleum During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
alt
L-R Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah Hon Minister of State Mines and Steel Development FCA and Pastor Tonye Cole, During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
alt
Mr Herbert Wigwe MD Access Bank with his Wife During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
PHOTOS: Burial of Late magnate Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs
L-R Soki Graham-Douglas; Hon Timipriye Silver Minister of State for Petroleum and Amb Idaere Ogan During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
alt
L-R Amb Godknows Igali and Mrs Magaret Alamieyeseigha, Wife of Late Ex-Governor of Bayelsa state During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State.
alt
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Dr Patience Jonathan, and Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike During the Funeral service for Late Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs in Abonnema, Rivers State

alt

alt alt alt alt alt

Vanguard News Nigeria
Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192