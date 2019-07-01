Home | News | General | God has not approved secession plan for any group in Nigeria — Cleric

By James Ogunnaike

The General Overseer of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries (PSBM), Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Pastor Sunday Dare Iyunade has called on those calling for the disintegration of the country to shelve the idea, rather, they should work for the unity and progress of the country.

Iyunade said any part of the country that attempts to secede from the country would do so at its own peril, saying that God has not approved such move.

The man of God stated this as part of the prophesy for the country while addressing newsmen in Ijebu Ode, as parts of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the church and 19th annual convention slated to hold between March, Sunday 21 to 28.

He explained that “God revealed to him that if any tribe be it Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa tries to breakaway, their places of abode would become history”.

The cleric argued that the strength of Nigeria lies in its unity in diversity, adding that the country is better as a one united nation than being divided.

In his view, “the agitation for the breakup of Nigeria will only spell doom for the country and those behind the idea, saying “any group or region that attempt to secede is fighting a loss battle”.

On the state of the nation, the man of God called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fight insecurity, corruption and other challenges confronting the country with all the seriousness they deserved.

He said, “the wall of security of the country has fallen, Nigerians must pray for new strategies to fight insecurity so that the security situation will not be worse that this”.

According to him, the solution to the country’s problems lies in prayer, saying Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations must pray to God for divine intervention.

He warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may disintegrate if the leadership of the party fail to correct their errors and fulfill their campaign promises to Nigerians.

He noted that, for APC to avert the looming crisis, the party must do the will of the people otherwise, “Nigerians may turn against the party” and this according to the cleric may lead to the end of the party.

“During the APC campaign in 2015, they made pronouncement that they should be driven away with stones if they fail to perform, I for see that their words may come to pass”, the cleric said.

He said Nigerians should however not despair as God has turned to the country to cause a turn around saying “God has heard the cry of his people, a new leader will emerge but I don’t know when it will happen, God will remove the enemies of Nigeria for new leadership”.

