Home | News | General | Ramat Cup gets new date

Kindly Share This Story:

The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has fixed a new date for the commencement of this year’s Ramat Cup competition billed to hold in the ancient city of Kano.

YSFON’s National Organising Secretary, Abdulrazaq Usman said on Saturday that the competition earlier billed to hold from February 6 – 13 this year will now take place from March 19-23 as the federation has agreed on the new date.

Usman said all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to converge in Kano to battle for who lifts the trophy as well as the relay race of the event.

According to him, the president of the body, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who is also the Deputy Governor of Kano state has put in place all necessary logistics for a successful competition.

The competition which was postponed earlier because of the increase in the COVID 19 pandemic cases was given the green light following consultations with relevant stakeholders through the protocols associated with the outbreak will be strictly adhered to by the participating teams.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General