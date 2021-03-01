Home | News | General | Ramat Cup gets new date
Bauchi Gov takes Covid-19 vaccine, urges FG to source money for more vaccines
Nnamdi Kanu has changed registration status of IPOB, Igbo group insists

Ramat Cup gets new date



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

alt

alt

The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has fixed a new date for the commencement of this year’s Ramat Cup competition billed to hold in the ancient city of Kano.

YSFON’s National Organising Secretary, Abdulrazaq Usman said on Saturday that the competition earlier billed to hold from February 6 – 13 this year will now take place from March 19-23 as the federation has agreed on the new date.

Usman said all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to converge in Kano to battle for who lifts the trophy as well as the relay race of the event.

According to him, the president of the body, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who is also the Deputy Governor of Kano state has put in place all necessary logistics for a successful competition.

The competition which was postponed earlier because of the increase in the COVID 19 pandemic cases was given the green light following consultations with relevant stakeholders through the protocols associated with the outbreak will be strictly adhered to by the participating teams.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192