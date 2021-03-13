Home | News | General | Sad Day On Nigeria As Luxurious Bus Conveying Nigerian Footballer is Involved in a Deadly Accident (Details below)
Sad Day On Nigeria As Luxurious Bus Conveying Nigerian Footballer is Involved in a Deadly Accident (Details below)



  5 hours 52 minutes ago
An accident involving Nigerian Premier League side, Akwa United Football team has left three peope hospitalized.

The football team which suffered the accident at Ezionye Express Road in Enugu, were traveling to Kaduna to face Jigawa Golden Stars in matchday 15 fixture at the Ahmadu Bello stadium.

It was learnt that a player and two officials were hospitalized after the accident. Akwa United Football team confirmed in accident in a tweet.

We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars.

Some of the players and officials sustained some injuries and one player and two officials had to be taken to the hospital.

