WICKEDNESS: What This Man Did To His Girlfriend For Refusing To Stop Prostitute Will Make You Cry (Details below)

A Nigerian man, Michael Ikechukwu, has been arrested over the death of his girlfriend who died from a stab wound.

38-year-old Chinyere Orji, was found last Monday, March 8, with a broken piece of mirror in the right side of her ribs at an apartment at 11, Abuja street, Alaba Rago, off Mile 2 Badagry expressway, Lagos.

She died before they could rush her to the hospital. Her boyfriend, Michael Ikechukwu, was arrested and is currently at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department , SCIID, Yaba, from where he would be charged to court.

Speaking to Vanguard, Ikechukwu, from Ebonyi state, claimed he met Chinyere as a commercial sex worker at Apapa and they’ve known each other for three years and four months.

He said her death was an accident following an argument about her quitting prostitution. He said;

“She told me she wanted to go out that day. We went to TV line, stayed for about 10 minutes before she said she was going back home.

“By the time I went to meet her at home, I knocked but it took a long time for her to open the door.

“When she did, I asked if she was okay, she kept quiet. When I asked what the problem was, she got angry and started packing her things, saying she was leaving the house.

“When I asked where she was going, she said I shouldn’t ask her. I locked the door, preventing her from leaving.

“She started shouting at the top of her voice that I should open the door and that I should not ask her where she was going, since I knew she was a hustler.

“At that point, I started calming her down but she insisted on leaving. She said she was going to look for money. She started scattering everywhere, insisting she must leave. Out of provocation I slapped her and told her to re-arrange the room.

“In an attempt to scare her, I slammed the standing mirror on the ground and it shattered. Unfortunately, a piece pierced into her right rib and she started shouting that I had stabbed her.”

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspect would be charged to court.

