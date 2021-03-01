Home | News | General | Kemi Olunloyo Exposes Precious Chikwendu Over Her Failed Marriage With Femi Fani-Kayode

Controversial Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has dropped a bombshell on the ex-wife of FFK, Precious Chikwendu after she made allegations against FFK..



According to Kemi, Precious Chikwendu has been spreading falsehood about FFK after he made sure she was okay in whatever she did.

She wrote: “I have a serious update on Precious Chikwendu and Femi Fani-Kayode today. It is very damaging to her. She called Femi a man with mental issues. Was he mental when he housed your parents during their illnesses, paid tuition fees for her siblings to go to classy schools, gave her a N14M set up, office and apartment? Paid for her parents funeral and invited dignitaries, gave her half a million dollars for a pageant, I can go on. Chief Fani Kayode may release her medical and police record and this won’t be pretty. This is not America O Precious. There is a video of you I obtained lounging knives at the kids, your husband and the staffsl. There are prescription drugs for bipolar, depression and Schizophrenia you refused to take. There are videos of her waking up in the middle of the night driving all over Abuja. Also 10, I repeat TEN videos of her with fellow runs girls in orgies. These footage is not decent for social media let lone a court room where a mother is fighting for children she has not made effort to visit for 9 months but telling people they took her kids. Tomorrow is mothers day in Nigeria. She is looking for video evidence. Be careful for what you wish for.

