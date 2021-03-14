Home | News | General | Zaha becomes first Premier League player to stop taking the knee

Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, on Saturday became the first Premier League player to stop taking the knee before matches.

Zaha chose to keep standing, as the other 21 players knelt before the game against West Brom..

The Ivory Coast international feels that an anti-racism message is being lost.

Zaha has insisted he remains committed to the fight, but suggests a fresh approach is required.

A statement from Zaha explaining his actions read in part: “My decision to stand at kick-off has been public knowledge for a couple of weeks.

“There is no right or wrong decision, but I feel kneeling has just become a part of the pre-match routine and whether we kneel or stand, some of us continue to receive abuse..

