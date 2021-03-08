Home | News | General | Ebonyi: Gov Umahi’s aides resign, join PDP

Two aides of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, have resigned their appointments with the state government.

The duo, Mr Amaechi Oken, a Senior Technical Assistant to the Governor and Apostle Benjamin Obaji, a Technical Assistant, resigned their appointments this month (March).

In their resignation letters dated March 1 and March 8, 2021, respectively, the Governor’s aides cited non-payment of their salaries for some months as the reason for quitting their jobs.

It was gathered that on resignation, the duo joined the Peoples Democratic Party from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

It was gathered that no fewer than nine aides of Governor Umahi had resigned their appointments with the state government since he defected to the APC last November.

While Mr Oken’s resignation letter read in part, “My worry is that while others were paid for January this year, I was not paid. The following month, February too, I have not received any allowances/stipends;

Obaji’s letter partly read, “Sir, let it be noted that my resignation was not politically inclined, but purely on personal grounds, not minding the fact that I have not been paid for the past few months.”

