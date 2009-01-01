Home | News | General | FAAN makes clarifications on recruitment exercise

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has refuted claims that it has started its 2021 recruitment. A statement on FAAN’s Twitter ...





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has refuted claims that it has started its 2021 recruitment.

A statement on FAAN’s Twitter paged warned Nigerians to beware of people claiming to be recruitment agents of the Authority.

The suspects were alleged to be extorting money from innocent citizens in the process.

It said, ”For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the Authority is not embarking on any recruitment exercise at the moment.

”The Authority wish to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has a stipulated procedure, which includes advertisements in national dailies.”

FAAN, therefore, urged Nigerians to report any person claiming to be an agent of the Authority to the nearest police station.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General