Boxing legend, Marvin Hagler is dead

Former middleweight world champion, ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66.

His wife, Kay Hagler who announced his passing on Facebook said he died unexpectedly at their home in New Hampshire.

“Today, unfortunately I lost my beloved husband, Marvelous Marvin.

“He passed away unexpectedly at our home here in New Hampshire.

“This is a trying time for our family and we would appreciate all the privacy we can get.

“I miss him already and do hope he is in a better place,”she said.

Also, former world featherweight champion, Barry McGuigan in a tribute to Hagler said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of his sudden demise.

“I’m honoured to have spent some amazing times with him.

“My heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kay and his family. Rest in Peace Champ,” he said.

Before his death, Hagler dominated the middleweight division from 1979 until his controversial defeat by Sugar Ray Leonard in April 1987.

He made 12 successful title defences and famously won the classic fight known as ‘The War’, when he beat Thomas ‘Hit Man’ Hearns in April 1985.

