Kaduna Abduction: Shehu Sani, Aisha Yesufu react to flogging of students by bandits

Aisha Yesufu, a popular Nigerian activist and a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, have reacted to the video showing bandits flogging the missing 39 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In order to press home their N500m ransom demand, the criminals have released several videos through social media accounts of their captives and the last one shows the abducted students being flogged.

Parents of the students have also confirmed that the abductors have reached out and are demanding the sum of N500 million.

The video shows the students in what appears to be a forest.

Reacting to the development, Mrs Yesufu tweeted, “These are Nigerian citizens under the government of the incompetent, clueless, corrupt, inept and failure Buhari @MBuhari.

“Why are his sycophants not angry at the terrorists the way they are angry at those that call Buhari’s incompetence out?”

Earlier, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna central senatorial district in the 8th Assembly, tweeted, “The Video clip released by the Kidnappers of the Kaduna Forestry Students is painful. That our country receded to this level is sad.

“This is a great challenge to the leadership of this country to wake up to its responsibilities. More action and vigilance is needed NOW.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had, however, ruled out the possibility of paying ransom or negotiating with the bandits when he appeared on Channels Television on Saturday.

