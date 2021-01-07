Home | News | General | Beyonce honours Yemi Alade, wishes her happy birthday with rare childhood photo on website

- Popular American singer and producer, Beyonce, has made Yemi Alade's birthday special

- Beyonce in big font wished the Nigerian singer well with a childhood photo of Yemi

- The honour stirred wide reactions on social media with the news everywhere

Yemi Alade was honoured by Beyonce on her birthday which was celebrated on Saturday, March 13.

The Nigerian musician's childhood photo was used on her website with Happy Birthday Words written beside it.

On the front page of Beyonce's website are also photos of many other black female artistes who had their birthdays in recent days.

It should be recalled that to mark her birthday on Saturday, the Johnny crooner shared banging photos on her website as fans rushed to her comment section to wish her well.

Many also called her an African goddess going by the way she was styled in ankara in the birthday photo posts

The American singer praised the Nigerian musician on her website. Photo source: Yemi Alade, Beyonce

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the comments under some of the photos:

symply_tacha said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY YemiAlade. AFRICAN Goddess."

dakoreea said:

"As she should be! Happy birthday sweetheart."

awilolongomba said:

"Happy birthday African Queen."

mariaokan said:

"Happy birthday! I had that bikini set!"

kechiofficial said:

"KILLING IT AT EVERY AGE!! Happy birthday, my African queen."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Beyoncé took the initiative and has decided to lend a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performer is set to donate over N190 million in grants to help people who are facing eviction in the US.

Beyoncé is going to donate this money in the form of $5000 (N1.9m) grants to give to people who are faced with a housing crisis during the pandemic.

She announced on her website that people would be allowed to apply for the grant from January 7, 2021.

---

Source: Legit.ng

