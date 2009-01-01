Home | News | General | Confusion as Kano councilor appoints 18 aides, gives reasons

There was a mild drama in Kano when a councillor in the state, Muslihu Yusuf Ali, did the unusual by appointing 18 persons who would work with him in carrying out his responsibilities.

Daily Trust reports that the councillor, representing Guringawa Ward of Kumbotso local government area, inaugurated the 18 aides at the local government secretariat on Thursday, March 11, with the help of the vice-chairman of the council, Shamsu Abdullahi.

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking after the inauguration, Ali said it had always been his dream to bring changes if he had the opportunity, to carry everyone along and work for the development of his people.

A Kano state councilor has appointed 18 aides to help carry out his responsibilities. Credit: Daily Trust.

Source: UGC

Ali said, as a leader, there was a need for him to appoint even more than 18 aides so that they would assist him and report what the people needed at the grassroots.

He added that the nature of the responsibilities they had as leaders that were close to the masses called for the appointments, hoping that it would bring positive change in his ward from which others across the country would emulate.

He explained that:

“This is one of my plans and I have been praying for it. If you look carefully, the system of representation from the National Assembly down to the state assemblies, lawmakers are not given the opportunity to appoint enough aides that will support them in their work – and they are those that are closer to the masses."

Ali who is the chief whip of the council, said the encouragement he got from the chairman of the council motivated him to go ahead with the appointments, adding that the work he was willing to do called for more aides that would assist him.

On the ways he will source money to pay the aides, the councilor said politics was not always about money, but the development of people and their community.

He added that a councilor is a servant of the people and he is in politics not because of money, but to bring positive development.

Ali said he served as an aide to a governor and other political leaders and did not get paid because it was a voluntary service that provided faster development.

