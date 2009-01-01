Home | News | General | Gunmen strike again, kidnap 18-year-old girl, shoot woman in Kebbi, kill one, abduct 6 in Niger

- Some armed bandits have killed one person in Niger state

- The gunmen also abducted a teenage girl in Kebbi state on Saturday, March 13

- Samaila Yombe Dabai, the Kebbi deputy governor, condemned the incident

Some suspected gunmen on Saturday, March 13, struck in Kebbi and Niger states and abducted seven people including an 18-year-old girl, Naja’atu Faruk.

Leadership reports that the kidnappers also shot a woman, Hajiya Nana Sanusi, in Kabbi while carrying out their nefarious act at Birnin Kebbi metropolis in Kebbi state.

Legit.ng gathered that Naja’atu was seized from her father’s residence where Hajiya Sanusi was shot.

The woman is said to be receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Center in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of the state.

According to the newspaper, the state’s deputy governor, Samaila Yombe Dabai, who visited the residence, described the incident as unfortunate and assured of the government’s commitment to protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

Dabai added that no stone would be left unturned to bring the culprits to book as he also visited the medical center where Hajiya Naja’atu is receiving medical attention.

Daily Trust also noted that Erena, another Niger community in Shiroro local government area of the state was attacked by bandits late on Friday, March 12, leaving one dead while six other people were kidnapped.

The report said that a source in the community said Erena was one of few towns in the area that had not been attacked by bandits.

The source reportedly said:

“It is unfortunate these monsters have destroyed the local economy thereby subjecting their victims to all sorts of misery.

“These criminals attack their victims at will; unfortunately and ironically without the slightest hindrance, resistance or confrontation from the authorities concerned. Sadly, defenceless, unarmed and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate; wallowing in perpetual agony.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the bandits who abducted 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna state have demanded N500 million for their release.

It was reported that three parents of some of the abducted students have confirmed that the abductors have reached out and made a demand of N500 million for their release.

The kidnappers have released three videos showing the students in what appeared to be a forest area.

