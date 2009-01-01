Home | News | General | Bishop Oyedepo finally makes verdict, says exam malpractice is capital offence in Covenant University

- Covenant university has matriculated 1,766 students across five faculties

- Bishop Oyedepo, the chancellor of the institution, said that examination malpractice is a capital offence

- Oyedepo advised the students to face their studies and abide by the school regulations

Bishop David Oyedepo, the chancellor of Covenant University, has said that examination malpractice is considered a capital offence in Covenant University.

The Nation reports that Oyedepo said this at the 19th matriculation ceremony for the 2020/2021 academic session undergraduate/post-graduate degree programme.

Legit.ng gathered that over 1,766 students matriculated across the college of business and social science, college of engineering, college of leadership studies and college of science and technology and post-graduate programme.

He said that the university does not take any excuse whatsoever when students are caught engaging in examination malpractice, it is a capital offence among other offences in the school.

He said:

“For instance, here at Covenant University, among others, examination malpractice is considered a capital offence and every perpetrator automatically loses their place in the university.”

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Abiodun Adebayo, told parents and guardians that the eaglets they see would in four or five years become full-grown eagles, with the best of education coupled with character, entrepreneurial prowess, an appreciable level of spirituality, imbued with leadership capacity and life-applicable skills.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the University of Ibadan, alongside five other Nigerian institutions made it to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.

It was reported that the universities were ranked based on the institution’s performance in teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Among the highest-ranked of the six Nigerian universities is the University of Ibadan which was ranked within the 401-500th bracket.

The Lagos State University and the University of Lagos came in second (501–600th) and third (601–800th) place respectively.

A breakdown of the ranking further showed that Covenant University (CU) was ranked within 801–1000th, while the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) at 1001+.

The ranking showed that UI and UNN scored 1% in international students' enrolment, while OAU scored 33.3% in the category of international outlook.

