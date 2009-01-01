Home | News | General | Days after fighting dirty on social media, Bobrisky and Nkechi Blessing finally settle

- Nigerian socialites, Nkechi Blessing and Bobrisky seem to have buried the hatchet

- The duo were spotted dancing together at a club just days after they dragged each other aggressively on Instagram

- Some of fans who took sides during their messy rift on social media were surprised at their reconciliation

Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky and controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing, have finally settled their differences after their embarrassing social media fight.

This became obvious after new videos made the rounds on social media of them dancing and having fun together at what appeared to be a club.

Friends and onlookers that surrounded them at the gathering sprayed them money and continued to cheer them on as they danced it out.

Bobrisky and Nkechi Blessing have finally settled their fight. Photos: rhikkycookie1

Source: UGC

At a point, Nkechi Blessing even addressed haters and said that they would continue to have headache over their matter.

See the trending video below:

The video caught a number of people by surprise considering how intense, embarrassing and messy their fight was. Read some of what fans had to say about their reconciliation below:

Mustapha.haggi:

“Clout association of Lagos ”

Kobokomaster_comedian:

“Boy and girl quarrel dey always settle quick las las. Nawa o.”

Official_6temc_x13:

“Na God go punish una”

Diaryofanaijachef:

“These people always leave me confused”

Wuracoker:

“Set awon you cannot shame the shameless”

_Akwanwa:

“Nkechi and Bobrisky have the exact same personality. Free spirited, shameless and don't bear grudges for long. Chuck your mouth inside their matter at your own peril.”

__Sureboi:

“After una don disgrace una self finish , no be juju be that ”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bobisky and Nkechi Blessing washed their dirty linen in public as fans played judge.

The drama started after Bobrisky took to his page on Instagram with a screenshot of a comment the actress made days ago and described him as being ‘insane’ while addressing the trending tattoo issue of BBNaija’s Ka3na.

---

