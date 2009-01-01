Home | News | General | Premier League superstar who crashed N159m Lamborghini charged to court for these reasons

- Lys Mousset has been charged to appear in court in June

- The Frenchman will face a two-count charge when he makes his appearance

- Mousset crashed his luxurious £300,000 Lamborghini earlier this year in Sheffield

Sheffield United star Lys Mousset is due to appear in court on a two-count charge after his N159 million (£300,000M Lamborghini ran into multiple parked cars earlier this year.

The 25-year-old's exotic ride was a write-off after crashing into other vehicles parked in Sheffield just after midnight on January 4.

He has now been accused of driving without due care and attention, as well as failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

The French striker will make his appearances in June according to a statement from the South Yorkshire Police and reported by SunSport.

Lys Mousset showing incredible skills during Sheffield United's FA Cup clash with Bristol Rovers earlier this year. Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

"Lys Mousset has been charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. He will appear before the court in June.

"A second man, who was arrested in connection with the crash, has been issued with a penalty notice for wasting police time."

Mousset has played seven Premier League games this campaign and has failed to score or assist any goal so far. He has equally missed as many as 12 pictures owing to a series of injuries.

The attacker joined the Blades from Bournemouth in a deal valued at around £10million in the summer of 2019.

He is eligible for both France and Senegal and has been capped at the U21 level by the French national team.

