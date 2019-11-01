Home | News | General | Enugu records first rain, eases heat wave

Kindly Share This Story:

Enugu State has recorded its first rain of the year 2021 on Sunday, thus easing the excruciating heat wave.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain started at about 3 a.m. and lasted for over two hours.

Almost all parts of Enugu metropolis monitored witnessed the rain, which came with a cooling effect on the dry weather occasioned by heat wave.

Reacting, a resident of Achara Layout, Mr Obi Nwosu, said that it was a great relief as “we are already melting as humans’’.

“The cool atmosphere is well cherished and I pray it continues this way,’’ Nwosu said.

A nursing mother, Mrs Chioma Agu, said that it was gratifying to see God at work by sending the rain to bring a deep cooling effect on the atmosphere.

Agu, who lives in Garki area of Agbani Road, said that she hardly sleep at night as the heat would usually disturb her baby, who in turn would keep her awake in most hours of the night.

She said: “At least for the first time, my baby, Ngozi, slept very well today.

“I believe as the weather continues to be cool it will give me and other family being disturbed by the sleeplessness of the baby relief’’.

Mr Gideon Osueke, who lives in Uwani axis of the metropolis, appreciated God that the on-set of the rainy season would relatively solve the water scarcity issue in the metropolis.

“If the rain continues, the issue of scarcity of water and residents trekking far distances to get water, especially for domestic use, will be a thing of the past this year,’’ Osueke said.

The report added that the early rain did not wreak any havoc.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General