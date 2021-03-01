Home | News | General | I Hate Lesbians And Gays With Passion – Ghanaian Gospel Singer

Ghanaian gospel singer Great Ampong has indicated that he has a deep hatred for homosexuals and their accomplices.

The conversation about homosexuality has become very topical in recent times, especially in Ghana, when the LGBTQI community secured an office to address issues that plague the safety of people indulging in the act..

Since then, the office has been closed and the President of Ghana has given the strongest indication that he does not intend to legalize the act.

Speaking about the furious conversation, Great Ampong indicated that homosexuality is one of the gravest sins that man can commit against God.

He indicates that the Bible is gravely against the act and especially the people who support them when they are not involved in the act.

“They are not strong. Everyone I have seen who is gay is not physically strong, they are just weak people with weak minds. They have nothing, people say they are powerful, they are not. We have produced songs against them, if they are powerful, they should come after us.

“We hate them, we are against them. I’ve been told that they said we shouldn’t hate them, but for me, I hate them with everything that’s inside of me. Everything that God hates, I hate too, ”he said in an interview with Kingdom Plus FM.

