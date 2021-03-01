Home | News | General | BBNaija’s Praise Tries His Luck For A Romantic Relationship With DJ Cuppy

Ex-Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson has tried his luck on billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy after she tweeted about being single..



DJ Cuppy born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola took to her Twitter page and said that she is ‘just a cupcake looking for her Studmuffin’.

After seeing this, Praise took to the comment section and announced his availability in the words ‘Hello Cuppy’.

See screenshot below;

