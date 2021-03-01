Home | News | General | BBNaija’s Praise Tries His Luck For A Romantic Relationship With DJ Cuppy
Yemi Osinbajo to Take Over as Nigeria’s President, (Details below)
See Big Cucumber This Igbo Girl Is Using To Enjoy Herself (Photos below)

BBNaija’s Praise Tries His Luck For A Romantic Relationship With DJ Cuppy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ex-Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson has tried his luck on billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy after she tweeted about being single..

altalt


DJ Cuppy born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola took to her Twitter page and said that she is ‘just a cupcake looking for her Studmuffin’.

After seeing this, Praise took to the comment section and announced his availability in the words ‘Hello Cuppy’.

See screenshot below;

altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 189