BBNaija’s Praise Tries His Luck For A Romantic Relationship With DJ Cuppy
- 2 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ex-Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise Nelson has tried his luck on billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy after she tweeted about being single..
DJ Cuppy born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola took to her Twitter page and said that she is ‘just a cupcake looking for her Studmuffin’.
After seeing this, Praise took to the comment section and announced his availability in the words ‘Hello Cuppy’.
See screenshot below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles