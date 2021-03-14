See Big Cucumber This Igbo Girl Is Using To Enjoy Herself (Photos below)
- 2 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This Nigerian lady named Chioma Eze, who hails from the South-eastern part of Nigeria masturbates and she is proud of her action.
She uses a huge cucumber to pleasure herself and she has announced it publicly on a Facebook group.
“My love for cucumber nor be here oh But the size of this one ehh am if it can enter my mouth”
Her suggestive comment set the group on fire with many fierce comments directed at her. In recent times, several Nigerian ladies have been secretly using cucumber to satisfy themselves sexually.
What do you feel about the actions of the lady? Do you think her family will be disappointed in her?
See more images below:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles