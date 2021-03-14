Home | News | General | See Big Cucumber This Igbo Girl Is Using To Enjoy Herself (Photos below)

This Nigerian lady named Chioma Eze, who hails from the South-eastern part of Nigeria masturbates and she is proud of her action.

She uses a huge cucumber to pleasure herself and she has announced it publicly on a Facebook group.

“My love for cucumber nor be here oh But the size of this one ehh am if it can enter my mouth”

Her suggestive comment set the group on fire with many fierce comments directed at her. In recent times, several Nigerian ladies have been secretly using cucumber to satisfy themselves sexually.

What do you feel about the actions of the lady? Do you think her family will be disappointed in her?

See more images below:

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General