Home | News | General | Can You go to This Church? See the Beautiful Lady With Hug Buttocks That Welcomes Members (Video below)
Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote Finally Exposed, Read What U.S Government Said About Him (Details below)
Her Family Abandoned her But What The dog did is Hard to Believe (Video below)

Can You go to This Church? See the Beautiful Lady With Hug Buttocks That Welcomes Members (Video below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Uproar as Slay Queen uses her big Nyash to woo people to church. A video of Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah the Queen, flaunting her assets while advertising a famous church in Nairobi has sparked a lot of reactions online.

Nicah is a well-known high-end flesh peddler who masquerades as a gospel artist.

The church she was advertising has its roots in Nigeria and it was founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

She was dressed to kill in a tight skirt that exposed her juicy assets that left men with wishful thinking.

Is this how churches are advertised these days?

Watch Video Below:

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 189