Home | News | General | Sheffield United part ways with Chris Wilder after five years
Pictures of This Disabled Woman With her Lover has Got Everyone Talking (Photos below)

Sheffield United part ways with Chris Wilder after five years



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

English Premier League club Sheffield United on Saturday announced the parting of ways with manager Chris Wilder..

altalt

CEO Stephen Bettis said Wilder left by mutual consent following discussions with the Board of Directors.

The team which gained promotion to the league last season, has been languishing at the bottom.

It has garnered only 14 points out of 28 games.

Wilder had been in charge of the team for almost five years and qualified them for the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday’s fixture at Leicester City, U23s manager Paul Heckingbottom was installed as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

He will be assisted by former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Alan Knill and United’s current backroom staff.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 189