Home | News | General | FG postpones Falomo bridge closure
We hear your challenges, they will be addressed – COAS assures troops during visit
D’Banj, former manager, Bankuli reconcile

FG postpones Falomo bridge closure



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, has confirmed the postponement of plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in...


The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, has confirmed the postponement of plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs by the federal government.

Popoola told NAN on Sunday, that the decision to suspend rehabilitation works, was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.

“After consultations with relevant stakeholders, we decided to postpone the rehabilitation work.

“A new date would be announced for the partial closure and commencement of repair works soon,” he said.

He apologised to drivers and members of the public for inconveniences caused by the shift in date for the repairs.

Popoola on Friday night announced a plan to partially close the Falamo Bridge, for six-week rehabilitation work.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179