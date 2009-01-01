FG postpones Falomo bridge closure
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, has confirmed the postponement of plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in...
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, has confirmed the postponement of plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs by the federal government.
Popoola told NAN on Sunday, that the decision to suspend rehabilitation works, was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.
“After consultations with relevant stakeholders, we decided to postpone the rehabilitation work.
“A new date would be announced for the partial closure and commencement of repair works soon,” he said.
He apologised to drivers and members of the public for inconveniences caused by the shift in date for the repairs.
Popoola on Friday night announced a plan to partially close the Falamo Bridge, for six-week rehabilitation work.
