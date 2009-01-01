Home | News | General | D’Banj, former manager, Bankuli reconcile

Nigerian musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as ‘D’Banj’ and his former manager, Bankuli have reconciled. D’Banj’s and Bankul...





Nigerian musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as ‘D’Banj’ and his former manager, Bankuli have reconciled.

D’Banj’s and Bankuli who was his manager back in the Mo’hits era had gone public with their long standing beef in 2019.

The relationship between the duo went sour when the Kanye West ‘Good Music’ deal came through.

However, Bankuli in a video with the singer shared via Instagram on Saturday revealed that they have finally set their differences aside.

“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard our hearts and our minds in Christ Jesus.

“Let the peace of Christ rule in our hearts, to which indeed we are all one. Peace and love over everything. Osinawata Buruogaraya 1,” he wrote.

Recall that Dbanj had recently been accused by a lady of raping her in a hotel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General