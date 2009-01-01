Home | News | General | Kelechi Iheanacho scores hat-trick as Leicester City wallop Sheffield United

- Kelechi Iheanacho found the back of the net three times against Sheffield United

- The Super Eagles forward has now scored his first Premier League hat-trick

- The goals helped Leicester City move to 56 points on the standings, boosting their Champions League hopes

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed his first Premier League hat-trick on Sunday, March 14, helping Leicester City defeat Sheffield United 5-0.

Leicester took full advantage of both Chelsea and Everton’s slip this weekend and of a team bereft of, well, anything.

Sheffield were very poor, and looked shellshocked by the sacking of manager Chris Wilder 24 hours earlier.

Kelechi Ijeanacho celebrates one of his goals. Photo: Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 39th minute when Jamie Vardy was sent down the flank. His pass was a pearler and Iheanacho tucked home to make it 1-0.

Ayoze Perez made it 2-0 in the 64th minute after he benefitted from a Fofana’s clearance which sent Albrighton down the wing before the easy pass for a tap-in.

Barely five minutes later, it was 3-0 courtesy another superb finish by Iheanacho and Vardy the creator once more.

The Englishman raced down down the left and tees up a pass that Iheanacho thumped into the net.

And it was 4-0 in the 78th minute after a solo run from Ampadu was stopped. The ball ran clear, and it came to the Nigerian youngster.

He had all the and space to shoot. He took it on, and rifled the shot into the bottom right-hand corner. It was his first hat-trick in the Premier League.

Not done yet, Leicester City will register one more goal as Amapadu scored an own-goal after Vardy escaped down the wing. It was neither shot nor cross but Blades totally fell apart.

It ended: Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Henry Onyekuru came off the bench to grab two goals helping Galatasaray to a 3-0 win over Kayserispor and stay in the hunt for the Turkish championship.

The on-loan AS Monaco star scored his side’s second goal of the encounter in the 81st minute before sealing the victory with another strike right on stoppage-time.

