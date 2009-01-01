Home | News | General | Bill to allow Nigerians carry arms for self-defence surfaces in House of Representatives

- Nigerians who are of adult age may soon be allowed to carry arms

- A bill to ensure the move comes to fruition is already before the House of Representatives

- The bill is sponsored by a member of the lower house from Ondo state

A report by Vanguard indicates that the House of Representatives may soon pass a Bill for Act, to permit Nigerians from the age of eighteen, to carry arms for self-defence.

A Bill to that effect, entitled: “Firearms Amendment Bill,” has already been sponsored by Honourable Adejoro Adeogun.

Adeogun is representing Akoko South East/Akoko southwest constituency of Ondo state in the green chambers.

The bill states in section 2 subsection 3, that:

“Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (1), a person shall be entitled to the grant of a license or permit under this Act if, at the time of application, the person: at least eighteen years of age.”

It also said the must have:

“A psychological evaluation certificate from a government hospital, not more than six months, has a vision quality certificate from a government hospital, not more than six months, has a police clearance certificate not more than twelve months, has a rifle club membership of at least six months and a firearms proficiency certificate issued by the club.”

It further demands that the bearer must have:

“A National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).”

Meanwhile, as Nigeria continues to witness widespread insecurity, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, on Sunday, February 21 held a special prayer walk across the world over the issue.

Legit.ng monitored the walk held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by the Throne Parish of the RCCG.

Addressing journalists during the procession, Pastor Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi, the pastor-in-charge of the parish, said the prayer intercession was a mandate from God, adding that it was also taking place in the over 40,000 parish churches of the RCCG in 198 nations across the world.

In a related development, the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Thursday, February 25, canvassed for specific prayers against ritualists and kidnappers in Nigeria.

