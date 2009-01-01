Home | News | General | Nigerian governor in trouble as NLC gives deadline for payment of workers’ outstanding salaries

- NLC has given Governor Kayode Fayemi May 1, to pay outstanding salaries of the workers in Ekiti state

- The labour union made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, March 13

- According to the union, the failure of the governor to pay the debt before the deadline would lead to a showdown

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, has been given a deadline of May 1, to pay all outstanding salaries of workers in the state or face a showdown.

PM News reports that the warning was given on Saturday, March 13, by the Ekiti chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Legit.ng gathered that in a statement signed by Messrs Kolapo Olatunde and Sola Adigun, chairmen, NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), demanded the immediate payment of outstanding salaries and other matters of workers’ welfare and interests before Workers Day on May 1st.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has given Governor Fayemi a deadline for payment of workers’ outstanding salaries in Ekiti state. Credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

The statement read:

“We are not oblivious of the excellency’s giant strides and it is noteworthy. However, workers are hereby constrained to bring to your Excellency’s doorstep the outstanding demands of workers which revolve around issues of welfare of workers which we have been presenting since the inception of your administration in Ekiti state."

The leadership of the organised labour also urged the government to begin with the piecemeal payment of the outstanding arrears to gradually relieve itself of the financial burdens.

The NLC urged the state government to take action before the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration.

It noted:

“Workers are agitated and are so convinced that with the political will of Gov. Kayode Fayemi, these outstanding workers welfare and salaries can be attended to before May 1st.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the leadership of the NLC led thousands of workers to the National Assembly to protest against plans to amend the national minimum wage act.

It was reported that some of the protesters spotted by Legit.ng via social media carried placards with inscriptions such as: “On National Minimum Wage We Stand,” “No To Minimum Wage on Concurrent List” and “Yes To Minimum Wage on Exclusive List.”

The NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, had addressed the workers shortly before they proceeded to the NASS.

He said minimum wage issues are not to be toyed with, insisting that workers who generate the wealth of the nation, deserve a fair minimum wage.

