Nigerian star who won 2013 AFCON inspires top European club to dramatic comeback in derby win

- Victor Moses inspired Spartak Moscow to a comeback against rivals Dynamo Moscow

- The Nigerian star scored a stunner in the 30th minute while Sobolev grabbed the winner later in the game

- The Chelsea star has now scored two goals and two assists in all competitions for his Russian side

Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses increased his Russian League goal tally to two after scoring in Spartak Moscow derby victory over Dynamo Moscow earlier this weekend.

The Nigeria international fired home from close range after running into space to connect with a through pass from Aleksandr Sobolev on the half-hour mark.

His goal helped restore the confidence of coach Domenico Tedesco's men who conceded an own goal in the 18th minute of their encounter.

The visitors took the lead for the first time via Sobolev who stepped up to convert a spot-kick in the 63rd minute of the meeting and they went ahead to claim maximum points in the end.

Nigerian star Victor Moses in action for Spartak Moscow in their derby again Dynamo Moscow. Credit - Victor Moses

Moses, who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title with Nigeria has now recorded two goals and two assists in all competitions since he joined them from Chelsea in October 2020.

The winger's loan deal will expire at the end of the season and the Russian topflight side has an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

And once that is done, it will probably put an end to the multiple loan spells he has endured in his career. After the triumph, Moses expressed excitement on social media hailing his colleague for their performances in the game.

"Massive win in the derby today! Great performance from the boys and always good to get on the scoresheet."

Before his journey to the Russian topflight, Moses has been on loan at Liverpool, West Ham, Stoke City, Fenerbahce, and most recently, Inter Milan.

