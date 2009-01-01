Home | News | General | Finally, southeast governors to meet over regional security outfit

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma disclosed that Southeast governors would soon converge on Owerri, the state capital, to deliberate on suitable security outfit for the region.

While interacting with journalists at the Government House, he maintained that it was government’s primary responsibility to protect lives and property of its people.

He said: “In the next couple of weeks, governors of the Southeast will hold a security summit in Owerri, with a view to fashioning out modalities for setting up a security outfit for our region.

Hope Uzodimma says Southeast governors would soon converge on Owerri to deliberate on suitable security outfit for the region.

Source: Twitter

“It’s necessary for every zone to be vigilant and have a security outfit, especially with the present situation in the country. We must be careful in the way we go about it…”

In another report, Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed two zones that should produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023.

The PDP chieftain in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 2, all other geopolitical zones in Nigeria have produced the nation's president or head of state except the middlebelt and the southeast.

Fani-Kayode said the two zones have a strong claim in producing the person who will succeed President Buhai in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, the divisional police headquarters located in Ihitte/Uboma local government area of Ishinweke town in Imo state has been burnt down by Irete youths.

The Punch reports that the youths set the police facility on fire in reaction to the alleged killing of their kinsman by a police officer in the area. It was gathered that during the incident two other officer sustained injuries.

Orlando Ikeokwu, the state police spokesperson confirming the incident said that the youths attacked the policemen who went for an arrest in the area.

